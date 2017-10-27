Julian Edelman Compares Being Injured To ‘Watching Someone Kiss Your Girlfriend’

The New England Patriots began the 2017 NFL season with wins in five of their first seven games, holding first place in the AFC East entering this Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

All the while, Julian Edelman has had to sit back and watch.

Edelman, the Patriots’ leading receiver in 2016, tore his ACL in New England’s third preseason game — an injury that will sideline him for the entire regular season. During a “SportsCenter” interview Thursday, Edelman offered a colorful description of what it’s been like to watch his team from afar.

“It’s like watching someone kiss your girlfriend,” Edelman said. “It’s not fun. And you can’t do anything about it.”

Edelman didn’t share too many details about his rehab process but did say he’s “a day better than yesterday.”

“Recovery’s recovery, man,” the wide receiver said. “The harder you work at this and the time you put in, you go through the process. You’ve got to have that relentless mindset and just attacking each day, and that’s what I’m doing.”

The Patriots’ passing game has remained productive even with Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell (currently on injured reserve) both unavailable. Quarterback Tom Brady ranks at or near the top of the NFL in several passing categories, and wideouts Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola all are on pace for career seasons.

New England lost another key player to injury this week when linebacker Dont’a Hightower was diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle. Hightower is expected to miss the remainder of the season, as well.

