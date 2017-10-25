Julian Edelman Promises ‘There’s About To Be Another’ ACL Comeback Story

Julian Edelman is itching to get back on the field.

The New England Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver was ruled out for the season before it even began when he tore his ACL in the team’s third preseason game. And Edelman told a crowd Tuesday at BJ’s Wholesale Club’s headquarters in Westborough, Mass, where he was promoting his memoir, “Relentless,” that he’s already progressing.

“Knee feels good,” Edelman said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I’m on my way back. It’s been very tough to watch your team play without you and not get to go out and work with fellas, especially you go through the OTAs, you go through training camp. To have it happen in preseason, it’s a good thing and a bad thing that this happened then because now I have a full year to recover. There’s no really rush on anything even though we’re pretty progressive and I’m going to be hitting it harder than ever.”

And Patriots fans will be happy to hear Edelman is confident about next season.

“There’s been a lot of great stories after an ACL, and there’s about to be another one,” Edelman said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images