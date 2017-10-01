Julio Jones Injury: Falcons Star Ruled Out Vs. Bills With Hip Ailment

The high-flying Atlanta Falcons got hit with a tough injury blow Sunday afternoon.
All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones suffered a hip injury in the second quarter of Atlanta’s home matchup against the Buffalo Bills. He initially was questionable to return, but was downgraded to out after failing to come out of the locker room at halftime.
Jones wasn’t the only Falcons wideout to go down, as Mohamed Sanu left the game with a hamstring injury and also was ruled out. Jones and Sanu are quarterback Matt Ryan’s top two targets, having combined for 425 receiving yards on 31 catches through Atlanta’s first two games.
Losing Jones obviously would be a huge blow for Atlanta, which entered Sunday at 3-0 but relies heavily on the 28-year-old receiver in its offensive attack.
Stay tuned for more updates on Jones as they become available.
Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images
