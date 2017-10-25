Justin Turner, Chris Taylor Crush Homers In Dodgers’ World Series Game 1 Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers had the long ball working in their 3-1 World Series Game 1 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Center fielder Chris Taylor wasted absolutely no time getting in on the action, as he took Astros starter Dallas Keuchel deep on the very first pitch of the ball game.

Chris Taylor accomplishes basically every kid’s dream, hits home run to lead off #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/kInlvCeITT — ThePostGame (@ThePostGame) October 25, 2017

Houston connected on a solo homer of its own when third baseman Alex Bregman launched a big fly off Clayton Kershaw in the fourth inning, but the game wouldn’t be tied for long. With two outs and a runner on first in the sixth inning, Justin Turner continued his playoff heroics with a go-ahead homer that sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

The Dodgers now are 8-1 in the this year’s playoffs. The two clubs will meet for Game 2 on Wednesday, with a scheduled pitching matchup of Houston’s Justin Verlander vs. L.A.’s Rich Hill. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is set for 8:09 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images