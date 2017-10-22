Kenny Stills Channels Jermaine Kearse, Makes Crazy Super Bowl-Like Catch

A bit of poetic justice occurred in Miami on Sunday.

During the first quarter of the Dolphins game against the New York Jets, Miami wide receiver Kenny Stills went up for a 50-50 ball against Jets safety Buster Skrine. After the ball bounced off seemingly every limb in sight, Stills wound up with possession, which was confirmed after video review.

The play was eerily similar to the one Jets wideout Jermaine Kearse made against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX, when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Here’s another view of the play:

And here’s Kearse’s famous catch from the Super Bowl:

Russell Wilson throws a pick (Malcolm Butler INT) from the 1 yard line after Jermaine Kearse's miracle catch. pic.twitter.com/2D1FbAVOdv — Blow The Whistle (@BTWOnline) June 30, 2016

Patriots fans have to love the fact that Kearse was on the other end of such a preposterous grab.

Of course, Kearse’s catch eventually proved inconsequential, as New England went on to win the Super Bowl thanks to Malcolm Butler’s game-saving interception.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images