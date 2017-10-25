Kevin Garnett’s Strong Advice For Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Vintage KG

Kevin Garnett only has one speed.

Throughout his 22-year NBA career, Garnett played with an unmatched intensity and took his teams to new heights with palpable energy and passion.

And while KG has been out of the league for two years, he’s still serving as a mentor for younger players. Garnett evidently sees great potential in one rising star in particular, as manifested by this textbook-KG piece of advice.

KG gave Giannis some 🔥 advice. pic.twitter.com/Zbecm3N76B — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2017

Giannis Antetokounmpo has all the makings of a bonafide superstar. Through four games this season, the Greek Freak is averaging 36.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a strong 3-1 start to the 2017-18 campaign, and are expected to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

Many are expecting Antetokounmpo to legitimately contend for the MVP Award this season, and if he plays with Garnett’s mindset in all 82-plus games, he very well could take home the hardware.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images