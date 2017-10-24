Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch Share Secrets Of NASCAR Fuel Strategy

Contrary to popular belief, driving a stock car is a lot more complicated than simply making a bunch of left turns.

One element of the intricate art of NASCAR racing that is often overlooked, even by dedicated fans, is fuel management. Depending on how pit stop cycles and cautions play out, a race can quickly morph from an all-out run to the finish into a methodical chess match to increase a car’s fuel efficiency.

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch are no strangers to winning races using a number of approaches. The Stewart-Haas Racing drivers shared some of their secrets with Mobil 1 The Grid.

Harvick and Busch obviously know what they’re doing, as both boast Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships on their resumes. But even for elite drivers like themselves, fuel strategy isn’t an exact science. As many times as they’ve managed it correctly, they’ve also heard the unwelcome sound of an engine out of gas.

All the crews can do is hope their calculations are correct, and the driver does the rest.

