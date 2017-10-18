Klay Thompson Lookalike Attends Rockets Vs. Warriors On NBA Opening Night

Klay Thompson is hard to guard when he’s not on the court.

A fan impersonating the Golden State Warriors shooting guard attended their 2017-18 season-opening loss to the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. The Thompson impostor didn’t just look the part (facially) when seated or standing just behind the Warriors bench. He also dressed the part.

I wish I had a fan with this level of commitment #NBAisBack #KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/aDmHEvZ2Ix — seany soprano (@seanmorrell62) October 18, 2017

Twitter going nuts over a man who isn’t Klay Thompson in the stands pic.twitter.com/MgJse3xgXO — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 18, 2017

The Warriors and their fans seemed to injury fake Thompson’s presence, too.

There's a @KlayThompson imposter in the stands in Oakland! 📢 THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 📢 (via: @ReggieChatman) pic.twitter.com/s06PxB5n9F — Stadium (@WatchStadium) October 18, 2017

Thompson scored 16 points, including four three-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds in the 122-121 loss.

His impostor scored none.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images