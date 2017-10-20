Kobe Bryant Goes Full Black Mamba, Drills Ridiculous Trick Shot At Photoshoot

Kobe Bryant still can stroke it.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has been enjoying the retired life, but he showed that he can still put the ball through hoop from distnace Friday. Or at least, the Black Mamba could beat most people in a game of HORSE.

Bryant was at a Nike photoshoot with soccer superstar Neymar, but he turned into the Mamba when he was handed a basketball.

That’s the definition of Mamba mentality.

Perhaps Bryant should check in with the Lakers, as it appears they could use more offensive firepower after they were trounced by the Los Angeles Clippers in their season opener.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images