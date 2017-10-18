Kobe Bryant Shares Epic Message For Gordon Hayward After Leg Injury

Gordon Hayward’s recovery from his horrific ankle injury will be extremely difficult, to say the least.
But if he ever needs someone to help get him through the toughest times, he might want to call Kobe Bryant.
Since Hayward left the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, many across the sports world have shared words of encouragement for C’s star forward. Bryant, however, took things to another level Wednesday.
Check out the Black Mamaba’s message for Hayward in the Instagram post below:
Be sad. Be mad. Be frustrated. Scream. Cry. Sulk. When you wake up you will think it was just a nightmare only to realize it’s all too real. You will be angry and wish for the day back, the game back THAT play back. But reality gives nothing back and nor should you. Time to move on and focus on doing everything in your power to prepare for surgery, ask all the questions to be sure you understand fully the procedure so that you may visualize it in your subconscious while being operated on and better the chance of it’s success. Then focus on the recovery process day by day by day. It’s a long journey but if you focus on the mini milestones along the way you will find beauty in the struggle of doing simple things that prior to this injury were taken for granted. This will also mean that when you return you will have a new perspective. You will be so appreciative of being able to stand, walk, run that you will train harder than you ever have. You see the belief within you grow with each mini milestone and you will come back a better player for it. Best of luck to you on this journey my brother #mambamentality always.
Take notes, Skip Bayless and Mia Khalifa.
Throughout his 20-year NBA career, Bryant never suffered an injury quite like the one Hayward did during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Plus, he definitely lost us a bit when he started talking about subconsciously improving the chances of a successful surgery.
Still, the Los Angeles Lakers legend understands how it feels to have one play put your NBA future in jeopardy.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images
