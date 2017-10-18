Kobe Bryant Shares Epic Message For Gordon Hayward After Leg Injury

Gordon Hayward’s recovery from his horrific ankle injury will be extremely difficult, to say the least.

But if he ever needs someone to help get him through the toughest times, he might want to call Kobe Bryant.

Since Hayward left the Boston Celtics’ season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, many across the sports world have shared words of encouragement for C’s star forward. Bryant, however, took things to another level Wednesday.

Check out the Black Mamaba’s message for Hayward in the Instagram post below:

Take notes, Skip Bayless and Mia Khalifa.

Throughout his 20-year NBA career, Bryant never suffered an injury quite like the one Hayward did during the first quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Plus, he definitely lost us a bit when he started talking about subconsciously improving the chances of a successful surgery.

Still, the Los Angeles Lakers legend understands how it feels to have one play put your NBA future in jeopardy.

