Kristaps Porzingis Wants To See Changes From Knicks Before Signing Extension

Kristaps Porzingis needs the New York Knicks to prove they’re serious about this relationship.

Porzingis, the Knicks’ unquestioned franchise player after they traded Carmelo Anthony this offseason, is eligible for a five-year, $148 million maximum contract extension next summer. That seems like a pretty good deal, but apparently the 22-year-old forward currently isn’t convinced about staying in New York.

From Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Asked if he still needs to see changes from the Knicks before committing long term, Porzingis told the Daily News, ‘Yeah.'”

Porzingis declined to elaborate on what kinds of changes he’d like to see, but it’s not surprising he has his reservations. The Latvian big man made headlines this summer by skipping his exit meeting with then-team president Phil Jackson, and while Jackson since has departed, the Knicks still have plenty of issues.

Bondy also suggested New York’s decision to bump Willy Hernangomez from the rotation might not sit will with Porzingis, who considers Hernangomez his “best friend on the roster.”

Porzingis already exercised his player option for the 2018-19 season, so there’s a good chance he sticks around for two more seasons. But if the Knicks want him to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come, they’ll need to start turning things around fast.

