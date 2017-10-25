Lady Gaga, Joe Torre Make Odd Pair At World Series Game 1 In Los Angeles

The World Series hasn’t been in Los Angeles since 1988, so it’s no surprise plenty of Hollywood celebrities are turning up for the occasion as the Dodgers face the Houston Astros.

One of those celebrities was Lady Gaga, who attended Game 1 at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday with a friend. But the singer also had a rather unexpected seatmate, with whom she posed for a photo and posted it to Twitter.

When you got the best seat in the house. Next to Joe Torre and your best friend since you were 4. pic.twitter.com/wTOSDOXu5J — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 25, 2017

Who knew Gaga was such a big Joe Torre fan?

It actually does make sense, though, as Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer managed the New York Yankees when Lady Gaga was a kid growing up in Manhattan. Plus, Torre is from Brooklyn, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he was a big name in the Gaga household.

The Dodgers will look to take a 2-0 lead in Game 2 on Wednesday at 8:09 p.m. ET after beating the Astros 3-1 in Game 1. Perhaps we’ll see some more celebrity odd couples.

Thumbnail photo via Dan MacMedan/USA TODAY Network