LaVar Ball Counters Magic Johnson’s Criticism With Cringeworthy Retort

When it comes to LaVar Ball, it’s his way or the highway.

Ball couldn’t be more stuck in his ways, and he doesn’t hesitate in sounding off on people who criticize his decisions.

Basketball fans should brace themselves for a helping of Ball’s antics in the upcoming NBA season, as his eldest son, Lonzo, is weeks away from the start of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many believed LaVar and Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson would butt heads at some point this season, but that might not be the case. LaVar isn’t worried about beefing with Magic, and he used a vintage middle school comeback in order to prove his point.

“(Magic is) not going to have no problems with what I do because he can’t tell me what to do,” Ball said, per Bill Oram of the SoCal News Group. “You worry about Lonzo.”

Ouch. We’re not sure how Magic is going to recover from that one.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images