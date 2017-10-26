LaVar Ball’s Lakers Vs. Wizards Prediction Comes True After Stirring Comeback

It’s alright to wonder whether LaVar Ball believes what he says.

The father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball actually predicted the Lakers would beat the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night before it happened. Los Angeles eliminated the ten-point deficit with which it started the fourth quarter to force overtime and ultimately win 102-99, and LaVar Ball saw it coming.

Having won its first three games of the season, Washington was looking to match its best start since 1978-79 in the highly anticipated matchup with Los Angeles. LaVar Ball issued this warning to the Wizards on Tuesday.

LaVar Ball's message to the Wizards: They better beware cause Lonzo ain't losing again. Not in the same week! – How many points do you think John Wall is going to score against the Lakers? A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

After three-plus quarters, the Wizards were on course to leave Staples Center with the victory, but then LaVar Ball spoke to NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller.

Down by 10 in the 4th, LaVar Ball roasted Gortat & predicted the Lakers were still going to win. Full Highlights: https://t.co/kVE6MVKQuf pic.twitter.com/OzWvEzjJTN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 26, 2017

The Lakers would go on to outscore the Wizards 23-13 in the fourth quarter and 10-7 in overtime.

Lonzo Ball helped the Lakers win with totals of six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. John Wall might have outshined Ball in the highly anticipated matchup, with 18 points and nine rebounds, but he lost both the battle with Lonzo Ball and the war to make LaVar Ball eat his words.

