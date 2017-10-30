LeBron James Not Going To Go ‘Crazy’ Over Cavs’ Early Struggles

The Cleveland Cavaliers aren’t playing like a three-time defending Eastern Conference champion.

They lost rather convincingly at home to the much-inferior New York Knicks on Sunday night, dropping their record to 3-4 — the same as the Brooklyn Nets, who also beat the Cavs last week.

While fans might be very concerned in Cleveland, LeBron James isn’t about to freak out over the team’s lackluster play early in the season.

LeBron on the Cavs' recent struggles: "What is this, October? I'm not about to go crazy about this right now." #Cavs pic.twitter.com/ZcvbE9DMyN — clevelanddotcom Cavs (@PDcavsinsider) October 30, 2017

In fairness to the Cavaliers, it’s still October. The Cavs have played deep into June during the past three years. They aren’t going to come out and give maximum effort every regular-season game, especially against a bad team like the Knicks. Veteran teams pace themselves.

But this Cavs roster appears to be worse than in recent seasons. Jae Crowder, the only player contributing in any kind of meaningful way from the Kyrie Irving trade while Isaiah Thomas recovers from a major hip injury, is struggling. So much so that his minutes are down from last season.

Jae Crowder with only 20 minutes, under 22min for 4th time this season. Jae played under 22 minutes only 2 times the last 2 years in Boston. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 30, 2017

While Cleveland’s defense has genuine issues to sort out, there’s plenty of time for Cavs coach Ty Lue to right the ship. But if fixes aren’t found, the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs could be very compelling.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images