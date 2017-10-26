LeBron James Offers Hilariously Honest Take On Browns’ Recent Struggles

The city of Cleveland has experienced great success from its professional sports teams of late, with one glaring omission.

While the Cavaliers and Indians each have been championship contenders in the past handful of years, the Browns have provided little excitement for the fan base. Cleveland’s football team still is winless this season and is 1-22 in its last 23 matchups.

LeBron James is a 15-year NBA veteran who fully understands the up and down of sports. With that said, the three-time NBA champion simply can’t fathom the brutal stretch of losing the Browns currently are suffering through.

We’re not sure how James fared in youth sports, but he definitely can’t relate to the Browns at the NBA level. Aside from his first two seasons in the league, King James has reached the playoffs in each of his past 13 seasons and never has suffered a first-round playoff exit.

