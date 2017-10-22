NFL

Le’Veon Bell Absolutely Destroys Dre Kirkpatrick With Monster Stiff Arm

by on Sun, Oct 22, 2017 at 7:02PM
Le’Veon Bell is unreal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, and he showed why during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bell caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger and looked like he would be tackled after a short gain.

But the electric back made two defenders miss with a nifty juke move, and then he absolutely owned cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick with a vicious stiff arm.

Boom!

We have to give Kirkpatrick props for popping right up after getting hammered into the turf, though. But on second thought, maybe Bell stiff-armed him so hard he just bounced off the ground.

