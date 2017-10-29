Le’Veon Bell Calls Out Joe Mixon After Bengals Rookie’s Wild Hot Take

Joe Mixon might have bitten off more than he can chew.

Following the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 7 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rookie running back dished out a scorching hot take, saying he can do “way more” than Le’Veon Bell if his touches increased.

Bell apparently was watching the Bengals battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and he noticed a few convenient changes in Mixon’s game.

for someone who feels they can do “way more” than I can, sure seems like u wanna be me! tryin to mimic my run style, my 1st down celebration — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

now u wear an arm sleeve on your left arm AND went to the mismatch gloves too?! lol just change your number from 28 to 26 while your at it.. — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) October 29, 2017

#Steelers @L_Bell26 black sleeve left arm, mismatched gloves in Week 7 vs. #Bengals. Joe Mixon didn't wear that in Week 7, but did in Week 8 pic.twitter.com/JfmdFdOpgz — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) October 29, 2017

To Mixon’s credit, he did turn in a solid performance in Week 8. While he only amassed 18 rushing yards on 11 carries, he also added 91 receiving yards on three catches.

After the Bengals’ 24-23 win over the Colts, Mixon revealed that he does, in fact, model his game after a star running back, but not the one he’s currently in a war of words with.

#Bengals Joe Mixon is not worried about Le'Veon Bell's comments. He tries to imitate Adrian Peterson. Says he's just going to keep working. pic.twitter.com/7LNj364Jg8 — Elise Jesse (@Elise_JesseWLWT) October 29, 2017

The most surprising aspect of this whole ordeal is how much attention Bell is paying to Mixon. The Steelers star arguably is the most well-rounded running back in the league, and the fact that he’s letting a rookie get under his skin isn’t a good look.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images