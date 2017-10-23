Le’Veon Bell Says Vontaze Burfict ‘Gotta Go’ After Latest Dirty Hit

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals reignited their rivalry Sunday, and Vontaze Burfict was up to his old tricks
The Cincinnati Bengals linebacker continued to play a questionable style of football during the AFC North rivals’ matchup, as he kicked Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix as a play ended in Pittsburgh’s eventual win.
Burfict, who was playing in just his third game of the season after serving a three-game suspension stemming from another dirty hit, could be facing even more supplemental discipline from this incident. Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell thinks Burfict shouldn’t be allowed to earn a paycheck in the NFL anymore.
Bell criticized Burfict via Twitter with a couple of tweets, including one message saying the NFL should be done with Burfict.
Burfict also missed the first three games of the 2016 season, stemming from a dirty hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown in a 2015 playoff game. To say he’s a repeat offender is just a slight understatement.
