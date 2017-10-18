Lewis Hamilton Filmed ‘Top Secret’ Video At Pocono Ahead Of F1 Texas

Although Thursday is media day for the United States Grand Prix, the current Formula One championship leader already has been hard at work stateside — though we’re not sure why.

Lewis Hamilton posted a video Wednesday teasing a “top secret” video project that he shot in New York on Tuesday.

The video doesn’t give away many details about the project, apart from the fact that it involves the W07 race car, which won Mercedes-AMG Petronas its third consecutive title in 2016. Based on Hamilton’s Snapchat story from Tuesday, however, we know the race track at the end of the clip is Pocono Raceway.

Even if Hamilton didn’t reveal on Snapchat that he was at the “Tricky Triangle,” however, it wouldn’t have taken too long to figure out.

Unless the video was to promote some sort of partnership between Pocono and Mercedes, we haven’t the faintest clue what it pertained to, or why that was the location for the shoot. Perhaps F1’s new owner, Liberty Media, got its wish of a second U.S. race, and it will take place at Pocono.