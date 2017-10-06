Little Girl Responds To Cam Newton By Showcasing Football Knowledge

Cam Newton apparently thinks it’s “funny” when women talk about routes in football.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, however, clearly hasn’t met every female football fan.

Newton’s received immense backlash since making sexist comments toward Jordan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter, during a press conference Wednesday. Well, a young girl, who apparently is a pretty big Philadelphia Eagles fan, responded to Newton’s comments in a video shared by The Might EROCK on Friday. Watch her break down nine different routes below:

Well done.

The NFL swiftly condemned Newton’s remarks, which the 2015 NFL MVP apologized for Thursday.

We didn’t think anyone could respond to Newton as perfectly Stephen Colbert did, but this young fan might take the cake.