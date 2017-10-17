Liverpool Routs Maribor In Champions League, Moves Atop Group E

Liverpool collected a first win of the UEFA Champions League group stages Tuesday with an emphatic 7-0 victory over Maribor in Slovenia, setting a club record in the process.

The Reds enhanced their chances of making the next phase of the competition in style as they followed up draws against Sevilla and Spartak Moscow with a commanding triumph at Ljudski Vrt stadium.

Roberto Firmino tapped Jurgen Klopp’s side into a fourth-minute lead before Philippe Coutinho’s well executed volley and Mohamed Salah’s close-range finish added to the scoreline.

Salah grabbed a second before the break prior to Firmino meeting Coutinho’s free-kick from the left with a flick header following the restart for the fifth.

The scoring was completed when substitutes Daniel Sturridge and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined to enable the former to net his first Liverpool goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold thumped into a seventh.

The seven-goal margin of victory makes it the Reds’ biggest-ever away victory in European competition. However, of more concern to Klopp and his players will be the fact the success has significantly bolstered their prospects in Group E.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com