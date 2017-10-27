Lonzo Ball’s New Rap Is An Improvement, But Still Is Absolutely Terrible

Lonzo Ball needs to stick to basketball because this rap thing isn’t working.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard has been dipping his toe into the hip-hop game recently. In September alone he dropped two songs — one about his brother and one about his Big Baller Brand shoes — and both were total garbage.

Well MC Ball was at it again Friday, as he released a teaser for his new track,”Get Off,” to celebrate his 27th birthday. Listen to it in the tweet below:

Birthday Mood 🎂sneak peak of my track “Get Off”… Should I drop this????? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jd2c6LZOe1 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) October 27, 2017

OK, this is marginally more tolerable than his previous two dumpster fires. But still, “Get Off” is an absolute disgrace to hip-hop.

Someone needs to tell this guy that throwing a ton of bass on a track doesn’t automatically make it good, nor does it hide the fact that you can’t rap whatsoever.

But hey, maybe his dad can find some space in the new Ball mansion to erect a studio. A little practice certainly couldn’t hurt.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images