LSU’s Huge Win Over Auburn Marred By Timekeeper Gaffe In Final Minute

The unranked LSU Tigers stormed back from a 20-point deficit in the first half to upset No. 10 Auburn 27-23 in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday. But did Auburn get a fair shake?
LSU kicker Connor Culp drilled a 36-yard field goal to put LSU up four with 38 seconds remaining. On Auburn’s final drive, however, things got a little weird.
With 30 seconds left, Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham scrambled for a first down near the 40-yard line, meaning the clock should’ve stopped. But the timekeeper apparently fell asleep at the wheel, and the clock ticked down to 16 seconds.
To make matters worse, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn opted not to throw the challenge flag, a decision that dumbfounded many.
It’s always tough to see such a good game end in such controversy.
Nevertheless, Auburn would’ve needed a miracle to pull out a victory, regardless of the time on the clock. Still, had they been given a few extra seconds, perhaps they would’ve had a better shot at a last-second Hail Mary.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
