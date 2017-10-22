‘Madden 18’ Pro Suffers World-Class Meltdown During EA Sports Tourney

Anyone who’s played video games even somewhat seriously knows what it’s like to be indescribably frustrated.
But when things don’t go your way during a legitimate tournament, emotions easily can get the best of you.
That’s exactly what happened to Kaus, a competitive “Madden NFL 18” player, while he was competing against Tweeez during EA Sports’ Madden Classic on Friday. Trailing 15-0 in the fourth quarter of a Seattle Seahawks mirror match, Kaus took a shot at the end zone on third-and-7, but the ball sailed right by wide receiver Paul Richardson.
Then, Kraus became unglued.
What a meltdown!
Laugh all you want, but most of you probably have yelled “this game is so bad” at some point in your lives. Still, that voice crack was absolutely demoralizing.
To Kaus credit, he didn’t make excuses after losing the game.
Unfortunately for Kaus, he wasn’t much better the next day.
The “Madden” pro lost 20-7 to Skimbo in a quarterfinal matchup Saturday, thus eliminating him from the tournament.
