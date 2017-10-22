‘Madden 18’ Pro Suffers World-Class Meltdown During EA Sports Tourney

Anyone who’s played video games even somewhat seriously knows what it’s like to be indescribably frustrated.

But when things don’t go your way during a legitimate tournament, emotions easily can get the best of you.

That’s exactly what happened to Kaus, a competitive “Madden NFL 18” player, while he was competing against Tweeez during EA Sports’ Madden Classic on Friday. Trailing 15-0 in the fourth quarter of a Seattle Seahawks mirror match, Kaus took a shot at the end zone on third-and-7, but the ball sailed right by wide receiver Paul Richardson.

Then, Kraus became unglued.

That one friend you can't play Madden with in public. 😂 (h/t @BResports_) pic.twitter.com/UAKEjqiZvU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2017

What a meltdown!

Laugh all you want, but most of you probably have yelled “this game is so bad” at some point in your lives. Still, that voice crack was absolutely demoralizing.

To Kaus credit, he didn’t make excuses after losing the game.

Game isn't bad. I just played bad and had some stuff go against me and I got mad. Playing joke on stream next — Kaus (@Kaus237) October 20, 2017

Once again, I apologize for saying the game is bad on stream. My emotions got the best of me — Kaus (@Kaus237) October 20, 2017

And EA isn't in my ear about what I'm saying. I wanna build my brand and madden's brand. Gotta be better — Kaus (@Kaus237) October 20, 2017

That being said… Didn't play as well as I wanted today. I'll be better tomorrow — Kaus (@Kaus237) October 20, 2017

Unfortunately for Kaus, he wasn’t much better the next day.

The “Madden” pro lost 20-7 to Skimbo in a quarterfinal matchup Saturday, thus eliminating him from the tournament.