Manchester United Holds Liverpool To A Scoreless Draw At Anfield

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday as they resumed Premier League action.

The Reds dominated the game for long stretches but couldn’t muster the breakthrough against a stubborn visiting rear-guard.

Joel Matip went closest in the first half when he was denied at point-blank range by a stunning David de Gea save, while Emre Can spurned a good opportunity just after the break when he scooped over the bar.

On the day Anfield paid tribute to Kenny Dalglish ahead of kick off with the unveiling of the stand renamed in his honor, the game started a frantic pace with both sides trying to assert an early foothold.

