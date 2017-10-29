Markelle Fultz Injury: 76ers Rookie Out Indefinitely, Will Be Re-Evaluated In 3 Weeks

The Philadelphia 76ers and injuries to first-round draft picks have become far too common.

Former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons missed all of last season with an injury and 2014 No. 3 overall pick Joel Embiid played less than 40 games over his first three seasons because of injuries.

Now, it’s 2017 No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz who’s going to miss time due to an injury.

“Following consultation with several shoulder specialists, including a visit with Dr. Ben Kibler, Medical Director of the Shoulder Center of Kentucky at the Lexington Clinic earlier Sunday, 76ers guard Markelle Fultz will be out indefinitely with soreness and scapular muscle imbalance in his right shoulder,” the team said in a statement Sunday.

“The visit further confirmed that there is no structural impairment to the shoulder, and he will continue his physiotherapy treatment. Fultz will be reevaluated by Dr. Kibler in approximately three weeks.”

Fultz changed his shooting form over the summer and his free throw shooting suffered as a result. He also shot just 33 percent from the field in his first four games as a pro.

Last week, Fultz’s agent said the young guard had fluid drained from his right shoulder during the preseason, but he later revised that statement and said his client was given a cortisone shot.

The best thing for Fultz would be to stop playing until he’s fully healthy. The 76ers cannot afford for the the “Process” to be set back by another injury.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images