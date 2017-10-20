Marshawn Lynch Watched Raiders-Chiefs Game From Stands After Ejection

Marshawn Lynch had quite a night.
First, the Raiders running back was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs at O.co Coliseum for running onto the field and shoving an official while trying to break up a skirmish involving Kansas City cornerback (and good friend) Marcus Peters, who delivered a late hit on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr.
Then, Lynch apparently changed and went up into the stands, where he watched the game like a regular fan. He wasn’t fooling anyone.
The Raiders won the game 31-30 on the wildest ending of the NFL season. Lynch was around for the madness, as he was spotted in the locker room celebrating with teammates after the game.
So, how did Lynch cap his adventurous evening? By taking the train home, of course. And according to the following Twitter user, Peters, who, like Lynch, is from Oakland, came along for the ride.
There’s no denying Beast Mode is one of the NFL’s most unusual characters.
