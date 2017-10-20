Marshawn Lynch Watched Raiders-Chiefs Game From Stands After Ejection

Marshawn Lynch had quite a night.

First, the Raiders running back was ejected from Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs at O.co Coliseum for running onto the field and shoving an official while trying to break up a skirmish involving Kansas City cornerback (and good friend) Marcus Peters, who delivered a late hit on Oakland quarterback Derek Carr.

Marshawn Lynch ejected on TNF. pic.twitter.com/FtjmtbDsJ0 — NFL News (@NFLFBGAMETIME) October 20, 2017

Then, Lynch apparently changed and went up into the stands, where he watched the game like a regular fan. He wasn’t fooling anyone.

Great spot for Marshawn if they mark it at the 1/2 yard line. #Oh pic.twitter.com/CtjdWPQMDw — Dalai Llama (@Advantage_CT) October 20, 2017

The Raiders won the game 31-30 on the wildest ending of the NFL season. Lynch was around for the madness, as he was spotted in the locker room celebrating with teammates after the game.

Marshawn Lynch is in the building, congratulating his teammates in the locker room after the game pic.twitter.com/RqLn2n3sXv — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) October 20, 2017

So, how did Lynch cap his adventurous evening? By taking the train home, of course. And according to the following Twitter user, Peters, who, like Lynch, is from Oakland, came along for the ride.

really just rode the bart with beast mode & marcus peters pic.twitter.com/qsCBU8mtfl — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

IM ON THE BART WITH MARSHAWN LYNCH pic.twitter.com/e0Bu7wQhCk — chris (@chandaye) October 20, 2017

There’s no denying Beast Mode is one of the NFL’s most unusual characters.

