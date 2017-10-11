Martin Truex Jr. Hopeful About Rest Of Playoffs: ‘We Haven’t Peaked Yet’

Martin Truex Jr. has had a target on his back since the playoffs began, but that just means he and Furniture Row Racing are doing something right.

Truex recently told Mobil 1 The Grid that he and the No. 78 team aren’t changing anything about the way they approach each race as they get deeper in the playoffs.

Most drivers admittedly claim they don’t treat the playoffs any differently, but Truex noted that he understandably sees no reason to call an audible, having won two of the last four races.

“I don’t think we’re in a position where we need to change a lot, because we’re performing well at the right time,” Truex said. “I feel like we haven’t peaked yet, which is always a good thing — just try to continue the momentum for us.”

It’s interesting that the 37-year-old driver said he thinks other teams are starting to take notice of FRR’s business model as a result of its dominance throughout 2017. Denny Hamlin on Tuesday similarly noted that the Denver-based team’s size likely has contributed to its success.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images