Max Verstappen Nails Mixed Reality Lap Of COTA To Preview F1 Texas Race

Simulators are an extremely valuable tools for Formula One drivers as they prepare for races. But thanks to cutting-edge sim racing technology, they also can help provide fans with lots of insight about certain tracks.

Max Verstappen and his sponsor Exact did just that in a video he posted Wednesday, previewing Sunday’s United States Grand Prix. In Verstappen’s video, the 20-year-old breaks down a flying lap of Circuit of the Americas using mixed reality to fully immerse viewers in the action.

Red Bull Racing has a history of using the simulator at its factory to produce videos, but none quite like this. Exact, by using a virtual reality headset and green screen, showed fans a realistic visor cam perspective as well as typical onboard angles.

What’s more, because the rig Verstappen was using, unlike Red Bull’s, didn’t have an actual cockpit, it also was able to show his throttle and braking inputs throughout the lap.

Why I love COTA? I’ll explain it to you on this Mixed Reality lap with my partner @Exact! 👊 #USGP 🇺🇸 #keeppushing pic.twitter.com/6OXavlRBXW — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 18, 2017

This walkthrough of COTA is the first time we’ve seen a driver POV shot from the cockpit of an F1 car — albeit a digital one. Considering other series such as NASCAR already utilize this angle, we only can hope that Liberty Media’s American influence will see it integrated into F1 broadcasts for the 2018 season.