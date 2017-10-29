Melvin Gordon’s 87-Yard TD Run Vs. Patriots Produces Crazy Fantasy Stat

If rushing touchdowns were Halloween candy, Melvin Gordon’s score at Gillette Stadium on Sunday would be of the king-sized variety.
On just his fifth carry of the game, Los Angeles Chargers running back found a hole in the New England Patriots’ defense and hit it hard, ripping off an 87-yard touchdown run to give his team an early lead.
Gordon’s touchdown dash was the longest of his NFL career and tied the longest rush in Chargers franchise history. But Gordon’s fantasy football owners might prefer this crazy stat about the 87-yard TD, via ESPN’s Tristan Cockroft.
To sum up: Gordon compiled more fantasy points via the run on that one rush alone than he had in any entire game this season (receptions and receiving yards excluded). Gordon’s previous rushing high was 105 yards in Week 5, but he didn’t score a rushing touchdown in that contest. He tallied 83 rushing yards or fewer in every game in which he notched a rushing TD this season.
The 24-year-old was listed as questionable with a foot injury heading into Sunday’s game, but it looks like he’s just fine.
Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Gordon’s home run play continued a disturbing trend for New England’s defense, which entered Sunday allowing the most total yards per game (426.7) in the NFL.
Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP