Miami Vs. Florida State Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

Will 2017 be the year the University of Miami finally beats Florida State again?
The teams will meet Saturday afternoon at Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Fla., in the latest installment of their fierce, in-state rivalry. The 1-2 Seminoles have won their last seven contests against the Hurricaines, but 3-0 Miami might have the edge this season, given its No. 13 ranking in the AP Top 25 Poll.
This game originally was scheduled for earlier this season, but Hurricane Irma caused its postponement. At long last the 62nd meeting between the Seminoles and ‘Canes is here.
Here’s how to watch Miami vs. Florida State online.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Melina Vastola/USA TODAY Sports Images
