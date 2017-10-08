Michael Irvin Goes Absolutely Mental After Miami Beats Florida State

Miami fans lost their collective minds after the No. 13 Hurricanes beat the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday.
Michael Irvin might’ve had the most ridiculous reaction of them all, however.
Shortly after Miami converted a last-minute touchdown to earn a thrilling 24-20 victory over their in-state rival, the former Hurricane wideout tweeted a video of him going absolutely bananas. Check out Irvin’s bizarre moment in the video below:
Simmer down, Playmaker.
In Irvin’s defense, Miami’s triumph did break a seven-year winless drought to FSU, so we understand why he’s so excited.
And hey, with hits like this, who wouldn’t be excited about watching the Hurricanes right now.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
