Michael Jordan Believes NBA’s New Superteam Era Is Hurting League

Things were different in Michael Jordan’s era, at least that’s how he remembers it.

The legendary basketball player is gracing the cover of Cigar Aficionado for the magazine’s 25th-anniversary edition in which he gave a one-on-one interview.

Jordan discussed many things in the interview, including the NBA’s parity issue in the age of the superteam.

The six-time NBA champion didn’t mince words when describing his dislike for the direction the league has gone in.

“I think it’s going to hurt the overall aspect of the league from a competitive standpoint,” Jordan said. “You’re going to have one or two teams that are going to be great, and another 28 teams that are going to be garbage. Or they’re going to have a tough time surviving in the business environment.”

It’s an interesting take from Jordan, and one that likely comes from the fact that he owns a small-market club in the Charlotte Hornets that is trying to compete in a league littered with superteams.

During his playing days, however, Jordan likely would have sung a different tune, as his Chicago Bulls formed one of the first versions of the superteam en route to their six NBA titles.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images