Michigan State Vs. Michigan: Watch College Football Game Online

Michigan Stadium will be the site of one of college football’s fiercest rivalries Saturday night.
The No. 7 ranked Michigan Wolverines will host the Michigan State Spartans in an interstate battle. The Wolverines enter the contest undefeated at 4-0, while the Spartans own a 3-1 record.
John O’Korn will get the start at quarterback for Michigan, as starter Wilton Speight is sidelined with injury. It still could be an uphill climb for State, though, as Saturday will mark its first road game of the season.
Here’s how you can watch Michigan State vs. Michigan online.
When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
