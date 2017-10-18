Mike D’Antoni Cleverly Trolls Draymond Green Over Defensive Criticism

Draymond Green provided the Houston Rockets with a bit of bulletin board material Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s regular-season opener against the Rockets, the Golden State Warriors forward took a jab at his team’s Western Conference foe, questioning how seriously they take defense.

Well, there wasn’t much defense played at Oracle Arena on Tuesday, as Houston narrowly topped the defending NBA champions 122-121. And after the season-opening win, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t quick to forget Green’s criticism.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni: "Somebody said we don't take it seriously on defense. Well obviously (Warriors) don't take it seriously either" — Phil Barber (@Skinny_Post) October 18, 2017

It turned out to be a pretty rough night for Green. Although he nearly completed a triple-double with nine points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, he also suffered a knee injury in the closing seconds of the third quarter. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year underwent an MRI on Wednesday, but his status remains unknown.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images