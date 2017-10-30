Mike Tomlin Has Cryptic Response About Martavis Bryant’s Future With Steelers

It doesn’t seem like Martavis Bryant and the Pittsburgh Steelers are anywhere close to mending fences.

The fourth-year wide receiver has been frustrated with his role in the Steelers’ offense this season and reportedly requested a trade out of Pittsburgh.

Bryant’s reported trade request apparently didn’t go over too well with the Steelers, as he was benched for the team’s “Sunday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions.

Following Pittsburgh’s 20-15 win, head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t very interested in divulging into Bryant’s inactivity and also wasn’t willing to commit to the 25-year-old being in the Steelers’ plans moving forward.

Here is the exchange #Steelers coach Mike Tomlin had on WR Martavis Bryant (who wants a trade out of PIT) in his post game presser. pic.twitter.com/H2QFbmPdz3 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 30, 2017

If Pittsburgh ultimately is going to make do without Bryant, a trade would make a lot of sense. While there’s no word as to whether the team actively is shopping the 6-foot-5 wideout, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that several teams, including playoff contenders, have reached out to the Steelers to inquire about Bryant.

It’s been a rough past two years for Bryant: He was suspended for the entire 2016 campaign for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and his underwhelming start to the 2017 season has seen him only catch 18 passes for 234 yards with one touchdown through seven games.

At this point, it sounds like relocation could be what’s needed for Bryant to play at the level he’s capable of. He still has strong upside, and it might behoove the Steelers to cash in while the interest is high.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images