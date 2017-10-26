MLB Gold Glove Finalists 2017: Chris Sale On List; Jackie Bradley Jr. Omitted

We have good news and bad news, Boston Red Sox fans.

The good news is that Rawlings announced its finalists Thursday for the 2017 American and National League Gold Glove awards, and the Red Sox were well-represented: Starting pitcher Chris Sale, first baseman Mitch Moreland, second baseman Dustin Pedroia and right fielder Mookie Betts all were among three AL finalists at their respective positions.

But Boston fans might not be happy with a notable omission: center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., who failed to receive a nomination despite compiling a lengthy highlight reel of incredible plays this season. Lorenzo Cain, Kevin Pillar and Byron Buxton were named the three AL finalists over Bradley, who has yet to earn a Gold Glove.

Pedroia (four Gold Gloves), Moreland and Betts (one Gold Glove apiece) all have taken home hardware before, while Sale never has won a Gold Glove.

Here are the rest of the nominees, whose fate will be decided at the MLB Awards on Nov. 17.

American League

Pitcher: Chris Sale (Red Sox), Marcus Stroman (Toronto Blue Jays), Alex Cobb (Tampa Bay Rays)

Catcher: Yan Gomes (Cleveland Indians), Martin Maldonado (Los Angeles Angels), Salvador Perez (Kansas City Royals)

First base: Carlos Santana (Indians), Eric Hosmer (Royals), Mitch Moreland (Red Sox)

Second base: Brian Dozier (Minnesota Twins), Ian Kinsler (Detroit Tigers), Dustin Pedroia (Red Sox)

Third base: Manny Machado (Baltimore Orioles), Jose Ramirez (Indians), Evan Longoria (Rays)

Shortstop: Elvis Andrus (Texas Rangers), Andrelton Simmons (Angels), Francisco Lindor (Indians)

Left field: Brett Gardner (New York Yankees), Alex Gordon (Royals), Justin Upton (Angels)

Center field: Lorenzo Cain (Royals), Kevin Pillar (Blue Jays), Byron Buxton (Twins)

Right field: Kole Calhoun (Angels), Mookie Betts (Red Sox), Aaron Judge (Yankees)

National League

Pitcher: R.A. Dickey (Atlanta Braves), Zack Greinke (Arizona Diamondbacks), Zach Davies (Milwaukee Brewers)

Catcher: Buster Posey (San Francisco Giants), Yadier Molina (St. Louis Cardinals), Tucker Barnhart (Cincinnati Reds)

First base: Joey Votto (Reds), Paul Goldschmidt (Diamondbacks), Anthony Rizzo (Chicago Cubs)

Second base: D.J. LeMahieu (Colorado Rockies), Dee Gordon (Miami Marlins), Ben Zobrist (Cubs)

Third base: Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals), David Freese (Pittsburgh Pirates)

Shortstop: Freddy Galvis (Philadelphia Phillies), Brandon Crawford (Giants), Corey Seager (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Left field: Gerardo Parra (Rockies), Adam Duvall (Cincinnati Reds), Marcell Ozuna (Marlins)

Center field: Billy Hamilton (Reds), Michael Taylor (Nationals), Ender Inciarte (Braves)

Right field: Yasiel Puig (Dodgers), Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins), Jason Heyward (Cubs)

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images