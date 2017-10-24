MLB Odds: Dodgers Pegged As World Series Favorites Over Astros Ahead Of Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers will return to the World Series for the first time since 1988 when they take the field Tuesday for Game 1 of this year’s Fall Classic against the Houston Astros as -166 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Los Angeles punched its ticket to the World Series with a lopsided 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs as -142 chalk to eliminate the defending champions from the National League Championship Series in five games and lift its record in this year’s postseason to 7-1 going into Tuesday night’s Astros vs. Dodgers betting matchup at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers’ Game 5 victory over Chicago ended the club’s recent miserable performance in the NLCS, where they came up short in their past four appearances, including last year when they fell in six games to the Cubs. Los Angeles responded to last year’s playoff failure by leading the majors this season with a 104-58 record, marking the club’s best regular-season performance since their relocation from Brooklyn to California in 1958.

While the Dodgers were able to storm to the top of the NL West standings on the strength of an impressive 31-4 run that started in early June, they also proved susceptible to streaky play this season, including a dismal 1-16 run starting in late August that threatened to knock them out of first place in the division. However, the Dodgers managed to turn things around in the final two weeks of the campaign and have avoided consecutive losses while winning 15 of their last 18 overall, fueling their climb to -170 favorites on the World Series odds.

The Astros make just their second World Series appearance in franchise history pegged as +150 underdogs on the series prices. Houston cannot be taken lightly after dominating the New York Yankees in a 4-0 win as a -145 favorite Saturday to complete a comeback and win its American League Championship Series matchup in seven games.

Houston clinched its second postseason berth in three years after going 14-4 in its final 18 regular-season games and continued that strong play with a four-game win over the Boston Red Sox in the AL Division Series. But the Astros struggled on the road in their ALCS matchup with the Yankees, losing three straight contests in New York before outscoring the Yankees by an 11-1 margin in victories in Games 6 and 7.

The Astros’ recent shaky road play contributes to their +156 underdog odds in Tuesday’s World Series opener in Los Angeles, where they are 3-10 in 13 dates with the Dodgers since 2009, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images