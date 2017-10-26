MLB Rumors: A.J. Hinch Got In Bar Fight With Dodgers Fans After Game 1

The Houston Astros don’t back down from a fight, as made clear by their rousing victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday.

And the team clearly takes on the persona of their manager, the one and only A.J. Hinch.

After the Astros lost Game 1 on Tuesday, Hinch was hanging out a bar in the team’s hotel in Pasadena when he was approached by guests who started trash-talking the Astros, TMZ reported Thursday. He was having a drinks at the time.

“Sources say Hinch ‘snapped’ and unleashed on the other patrons — cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar,” according to TMZ. “One witness tells us the incident turned physical and cops were called to separate the two parties.”

Pasadena police reportedly confirmed to TMZ that they responded to the hotel at 10:30 p.m. PT. They made no arrests, took no reports and let both sides walk away.

Dodgers fans being aggressive toward the Astros shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering what took place during Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images