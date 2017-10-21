MLB Rumors: Red Sox Expected To Name Alex Cora Manager Despite Interest From Nats

It appears the Washington Nationals’ alleged interest in Alex Cora will go for naught.

The Boston Red Sox have been connected to the Houston Astros bench coach and former infielder, and NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported Thursday that the Sox were just waiting for the Astros’ American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees to conclude before extending a formal offer for their manager job. The Nats reportedly were hoping to interview Cora after the ALCS, The Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo reported Saturday, after firing Dusty Baker, but The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal tweeted Saturday that they don’t have a chance.

Nothing has changed with Alex Cora, sources tell The Athletic. #Nationals not in picture. Cora will get #RedSox job after #Astros are done. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 21, 2017

The Cleveland Indians traded Cora to the Red Sox in the middle of the 2005 season, and he played there through 2008. His four seasons in Boston are the second-longest among all the teams he played for after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cora joined the Astros as their bench coach this offseason. He previously had been the general manager of Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas and the Puerto Rican national team.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images