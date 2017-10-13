MLB Rumors: Cubs’ Flight To Los Angeles Diverted With NLCS Looming

The Chicago Cubs defeated the Washington Nationals on Thursday night in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, earning them a date with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series … if the Cubbies ever land in Tinseltown.

The Cubs and Dodgers are scheduled to play Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Cubs were having problems getting to Los Angeles as of Friday morning, though, making for a long stretch considering Thursday night’s winner-take-all NLDS showdown in Washington lasted four hours, 37 minutes and ended at close to 1 a.m. ET.

According to Danny Parkins of WSCR in Chicago, the Cubs’ flight to Los Angeles after Thursday’s ALDS win was diverted due to a non-player health issue, leaving the team stranded in Albuquerque, N.M.

Last night, the Cubs flight to LA was diverted due to a non-player health issue. A family member of someone on the plane had an issue. 1/2 — Spiegel & Parkins (@Spiegel_Parkins) October 13, 2017

2/2 As far as we know, the Cubs are still in Albuquerque. — Spiegel & Parkins (@Spiegel_Parkins) October 13, 2017

We can confirm the #Cubs are still on the plane on the groud in Albuquerque after flight diverted last night. On ground since 6:28am CT. — Spiegel & Parkins (@Spiegel_Parkins) October 13, 2017

So to recap: a family member of a player had a medical emergency. #Cubs landed in Albuquerque and are still on the plane. Landed 6:28 am CT. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 13, 2017

Hearing the situation is not dire with the family member though so that's obviously good news. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 13, 2017

#Cubs pilot ran out of hours and the team is waiting for a new one which is why they've been delayed so long. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 13, 2017

Someone get this team a pilot.

Obviously, as Parkins mentions, the important thing here is that the family member is OK. This still is a tough break for the defending World Series champions, though, especially since the Dodgers already have the benefit of four days off between their NLDS-clinching win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night and Game 1 of the NLCS on Saturday night.

