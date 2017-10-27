MLB Rumors: John Farrell Interviews For Nationals’ Managerial Opening

John Farrell appears to be a popular candidate on the managerial market.

The former Boston Red Sox skipper, who was fired after Boston lost in the American League Division Series for the second consecutive season, reportedly interviewed with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, and he apparently had a different job interview Friday.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Friday, citing sources, that Farrell interviewed for the Washingon Nationals’ managerial opening, but he isn’t the frontrunner for the job.

#Nationals interviewed John Farrell today, sources tell The Athletic. Dave Martinez front-runner for job, per sources and @jorgecastillo. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 27, 2017

The Nationals parted ways with manager Dusty Baker after the team fell to the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series.

Farrell managed the Red Sox for five seasons, winning a World Series and three American League East titles while compiling the sixth most wins (432) in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images