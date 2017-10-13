NASCAR Drivers Agree, ‘Luck’ Is Crucial To Winning At Talladega

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are set to continue Sunday at a track where you need more than speed to reach victory lane.

As the entire Cup field prepares for the Alabama 500, NASCAR.com spoke with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jamie McMurray and Brad Keselowski to find out what it takes to win at Talladega Superspeedway. And interestingly, all three former winners agreed: luck is the most important thing to have at Talladega.

Given the nature of restrictor-plate racing, it’s extremely important to be in front of “The Big One” when it strikes, which requires as much skill as it does pace. But if you’re not in front of the wreck, talent goes out the window, and all you can do is hope that you come out the other side of the smoke cloud unscathed.

The luck clearly has been on Stenhouse’s side this season, as he’s won at both plate tracks, Talladega and Daytona International Speedway. If the Roush Fenway Racing driver “parks it” again Sunday, he will have won every plate race of 2017 except the Daytona 500.

