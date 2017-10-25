NASCAR Rumors: An All-Electric Series? Idea Has Been ‘Kicked Around’

Imagine sitting in the stands at a NASCAR race and actually being able to hold a conversation with the person beside you.

For better or worse, that could be the case if NASCAR were to transition the Xfinity Series or Camping World Truck Series to all-electric vehicles — and idea that’s been “kicking around” thanks to manufacturers, according to Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal.

Those in NASCAR who are kicking around the idea of making one of the lower-tier series for electric cars are said to include OEM executives. — Adam Stern (@A_S12) October 23, 2017

The discussion of electric vehicles reportedly is part of a larger discussion about limiting the astronomical costs of operating a racing team, particularly in national series below the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series level.

For many fans, the roar of the engines is one of the drawing points, whether for stock car, open-wheel or drag racing. The largest all-electric racing series at the moment is Formula E, which enjoys a dramatically smaller following than either NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar or even NHRA.

Regardless of how serious NASCAR’s original equipment manufacturers are about implementing EVs, any such move would appear to be several years away. Battery technology has not yet reached the point that would allow a race car to make it through hundreds of miles of high-speed driving on a single charge, and it’s difficult to house a battery in a manner that makes it feasible to swap batteries mid-race without creating a potential danger to the driver in the event of a crash.

While an electric series might turn away traditional fans, NASCAR has seldom shown a desire to contradict its OEMs. So if Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota — or even a new manufacturer — want EVs in the sport, expect NASCAR to find a way to make it happen.

