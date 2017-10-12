NASCAR’s Ryan Blaney Hilariously Asks ESPN’s Katie Nolan To ‘Prom’

Ryan Blaney needs a date to prom, and he knows just who to ask.

OK, so the Wood Brothers Racing driver isn’t actually searching for someone to accompany him to prom, rather he needs someone on his arm for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards, which will take place in Las Vegas on Nov. 30. And in the latest episode of Blaney’s “Glass Case of Emotion Podcast,” the 23-year-old submitted his date request to none other than Katie Nolan, who recently joined ESPN.

Watch Blaney’s pitch to Nolan in the video below:

Honestly, this isn’t all that convincing.

But who knows, if Nolan likes “Star Wars” as much as Blaney does, perhaps the future Team Penske driver stands a chance.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images