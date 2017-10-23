Nate Solder’s Son Undergoes Chemotherapy After Pediatric Cancer Returns

Hudson Solder’s battle with pediatric cancer continues.

Hudson, the two-year-old son of New England Patriots offensive lineman Nate Solder, recently began chemotherapy to combat Wilms tumors, a rare form of pediatric cancer, per NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast.

Michelle Tafoya says Nate Solder's son began chemotherapy treatments a few weeks ago. Solder's had a few non-injury absences from practice — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 23, 2017

Hudson initially was diagnosed in 2015 when he was just three months old. According to a USA Today report back in January, Hudson’s chemotherapy portal had been removed after the tumors on his kidneys had stopped growing.

Nate Solder battled cancer himself two years ago. The veteran offensive lineman was diagnosed with testicular cancer in April of that year, but made a speedy recovery after surgery. Solder missed a few offseason activities leading up to the 2015 campaign, but ultimately started every game in the regular season.

No further updates have been given on Hudson’s status.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images