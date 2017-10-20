NBA Rumors: Chris Paul To Miss Two To Four Weeks With Bruised Knee

The Houston Rockets have a problem.

Star point guard Chris Paul, who was acquired over the summer in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, reportedly will miss two to four weeks with a bruised left knee, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

The nine-time All-Star initially was injured when he banged knees with Memphis Grizzlies point guard Mario Chalmers during a preseason game.

Paul was visibly hobbled during the Rockets’ season-opening win over the Golden State Warriors, and Houston reportedly is looking for help at the point guard position, as they plan to take a cautious approach with Paul’s injury.

Sources: Houston's been on phones today, feeling out agents on available point guards for possible 2-to-4 week stretch without Chris Paul. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2017

Rockets guard James Harden likely will run the offense in Paul’s absence.

Houston is expected to be one of the best teams in the NBA, so it’s smart for the Rockets to think big picture and let Paul heal up.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images