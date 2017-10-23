NBA Rumors: Suns Send Eric Bledsoe Home; Trade ‘Looming’ For Unhappy Guard

Eric Bledsoe doesn’t want to be in Phoenix, and at the moment, the feeling appears to be mutual.

The Suns point guard was sent home Monday morning after meeting with the team before shootaround and will not play in Monday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported, citing sources.

Suns general manager Ryan McDonough was the one who sent Bledsoe home, according to Arizona sports radio host John Gambadoro.

Bledsoe appeared to demand a trade via Twitter on Sunday, the same day Phoenix fired head coach Earl Watson after the worst three-game start to a season in NBA history. The 27-year-old guard posted another cryptic tweet amid Monday’s developments.

According to Haynes and ESPN colleague Adrian Wojnarowski, Bledsoe soon might get his wish.

The eight-year veteran should draw plenty of interest on the trade market; he led the Suns in assists per game last season (6.3) and averaged 21.1 points per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the floor. With two years remaining on a five-year, $70 million contract, he could be a good fit on a contender as a solid scoring option for a relatively low cost.

