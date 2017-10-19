NESN Soccer Show: Champions League Midpoint; Columbus Crew Relocation

The first phase of the UEFA Champions League has reached middle ground.

Half the group-stage games in European soccer’s elite competition have come and gone, teaching fans some valuable new lessons and reminding them of existing ones. With top teams and players emerging from the fray, we wonder aloud who the biggest surprises and disappointments are so far?

We then shift focus to stateside soccer, as the U.S. men’s national team enters a new era following its failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Who should lead the team and head the U.S. Soccer Federation? Is Landon Donovan cut out for one or both jobs?

Finally we examine the Columbus Crew’s threat to move from central Ohio to Austin, Texas. Would it be a good or bad thing for the team and Major League Soccer?

To help answer these questions, NESN.com’s Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard welcome a special guest, Nick Goss, for this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer